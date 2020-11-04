By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, film director, producer, and digital filmmaker Omoni Oboli is gearing up to bless us with yet another blockbuster movie, titled ‘Last Year Single.’

Oboli who boasts of films including The Figurine, Anchor Baby, Fatal Imagination, Being Mrs Elliott, The First Lady and Wives on Strike, said the new series, is almost ready.

Although she is yet to announce the release date, she wrote:

‘ANTICIPATE guys!

My new baby LAST YEAR SINGLE @lastyearsingle series is almost ready for you!

Made with love by @dvefilms ❤️

Who’s ready? Shall we fix a date?’

Omoni studied at the New York Film Academy and has written several screenplays. She is married to Nnamdi Oboli, and they have 3 amazing boys together.

The couple recently marked their 20th wedding anniversary and Nollywood star penned a note that read:

Struggled with posting this today but I guess we all need some happiness 😊

It’s our 20th wedding anniversary!

Don’t worry, even I too I’m shocked!

How time flies! I was 21 when we had our court marriage on January 20th 2000. By our white wedding on Oct 28th, I had turned 22 and most people, even my dad felt I was too young. Thinking about it now, I could have made tte biggest mistake of my life but God gave me the best gift in @nnamdioboli ❤️

The best thing that ever happened to me is marrying you Nnamdi. You truly are the wind beneath my wings. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and for all the many sacrifices. I know I’m a coconut head girl most of the time but you love me through it all. I love you for eternity ❤️❤️❤️

May God keep you for me and our boys.

We’ll celebrate soon! Can’t wait 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 God knows I need the distraction.

Thanks for all the wishes guys. Love you all ❤️