Football legend, Diego Maradona who underwent a brain surgery to treat a blood clot in the brain is currently recovering after the operation his Doctor revealed.

“This chronic subdural hematoma was successfully evacuated,” said the doctor, Leopoldo Luque, in a statement. “Diego tolerated the surgery very well. He is awake. Everything is fine.”

The Argentine legend was first admitted to a clinic in La Plata on Monday, and was immediately transferred to the Olivos clinic about 70 kilometers away, said Luque before the operation.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. The retired football veteran who turned 60 on Friday is the head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata.