Manchester City easily recorded a 3-0 win against Greek side, Olympiacos as they picked up all points in the first leg of their Champions League group stage match.

The English team beat Porto 3 -1 and also demolished Marseille 3-0 in their previous matches. Goals from Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, and Joao Cancelo sealed the win for the citizens.

Gabriel Jesus made his return from injury and scored a goal for City.

He said all three win in the group stage matches is good for their confidence as they prepare to face Liverpool at the weekend.

They now top Champions’ League Group C with Porto trailing behind with three points.