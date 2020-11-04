By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Donald Trump has claimed the US election is fraudulent and declared victory, even while votes are still being counted.

Trump, in an address at the White House, said he is going to the Supreme Court to stop all voting, as he sensed fraud.

He declared victory, even as the most important battleground states remain too close to call.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump declared.

Trump said he would fight for the results at the supreme court.

Trump added: “We will be going to the US supreme court. We want all voting to stop.”

According to the president, “Millions and millions of people voted for us. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people.”

Trump stated that in states where vote tallies currently show him leading should be called in his favour, despite significant outstanding votes yet to be counted.

“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off,” he said.