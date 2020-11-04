By Kazeem Ugbodaga with Agency Report

Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in battleground Wisconsin, to brighten his hope of becoming US president.

Biden also claim the 10 electoral votes in Wisconsin to put Trump in danger of losing out of the presidency and the White House.

The victory for Biden bumps him up to 248 electoral votes, while Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency.

In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes, a breakthrough that along with wins in Michigan and Pennsylvania helped hand him his first term in the White House. Democrats were determined to reclaim Wisconsin, a state that before Trump hadn’t gone for a Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

It is the second state to be flipped from Republican to Democrat, following the call of Arizona for the Democratic nominee early this morning. (Biden has also flipped the lone electoral vote from Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district.)

Trump’s campaign has requested a recount. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden leads by .624 percentage points out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted, according to AP.

