By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin by a narrow margin.

While 90 percent of votes have been counted in Michigan, 98 percent of the votes have been counted in Wisconsin.

The the election in the two states are close to call.

In Michigan, Biden has secured 49.3 percent of the votes, polling 2,516,759 votes to narrowly lead trump who has secured 49.1 percent of the votes, polling 2,507,100 votes.

In Wisconsin, Biden has already secured 49.4 percent of the votes, after polling 1,630,337 votes, while Trump has 48.8 percent of the votes after scoring 1,609,640.

But Trump maintains huge lead in Pennsylvania after 77 percent of votes have been counted, garnering 54.3 percent, polling 2,981,316 votes, while Biden secured 44.3 percent of the votes, amounting to 2,431,315 votes.