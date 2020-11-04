By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Diogo Jota inspired Liverpool to a 5-0 win against Atalanta on Tuesday, grabbing a hat-trick.

The Portuguese player netted a hat-trick in the away match becoming Liverpool’s 5th player to ever score a hat-trick in a Champions League game.

The reds had it easy for themselves in Italy although the home side tried getting one or two goals. They hit the woodwork once and failed to find the net with other chances.

Liverpool, however, could not stop scoring as they mauled the home side.

Jota had in Liverpool’s last Champions League match against Midtjylland scored the club’s 10,000th goal.

The reds dominated against Atalanta with 12 shots on goal against Atlanta’s 7 shots. Liverpool also recorded more ball possession (56 percent).

Salah, Mane, and Jota got all the goals for the reds as they prepare for their tough fixture against Man City over the weekend.