U.S. Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden has eclipsed President Barack Obama’s popular vote record, by receiving more votes than any other candidate in US history.

With counting yet to be concluded in a few states, Biden has won over 70 million popular votes, more than Obama’s all time record of 69.5 million.

Obama set the record in 2008.

As at Wednesday, Biden has garnered 70,470,044 votes.

He is even expected to reach a much higher figure, of between 73 and 75 million when all the votes have been counted.

Trump has also made some history.

Unlike 2016, when he won 62.9million popular votes, trailing Hillary Clinton, who got 65.8million, Trump this year has recorded 67million votes..