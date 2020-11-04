By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The red devils have been left frustrated again as they slumped to their second defeat in a row against Turkish side İstanbul Başakşehir. It marked the first-ever win in the champions league for the Turkish club.

Goals from Demba Ba in the 12th minute and Edin Visca in the 40th minute dealt the blow against the red devils who managed to pull one back through an Anthony Martial strike shortly before half time.

However, the red devils have enjoyed a good start in the Champions League defeating French giants PSG and RB Leipzig 5 – 0 in their last match.

Following Demba Ba’s goal, he becomes the second oldest African player to score a Champions League goal, behind only Didier Drogba, who was 36 years and 259 days old when he scored his final goal in November 2014.