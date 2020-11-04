Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAEU), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt has suspended two students for one academic session for allegedly posting inciting posts on their social media handles.

The suspended students are Sunday Idongesit Okpokpo of the Department of Political Science and Chibuzor Remmy of the Department of Educational Management.

The institution accused Okpokpo of creating panic and confusion with a post on his social media page calling for the cancellation of the final year examination scheduled to commence on Monday, November 2, 2020 as well as the Matriculation Ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday November 7, 2020.

It accused Remmy of calling out students in a comment he made on Okpokpo’s post.

Remmy had allegedly asked the students to come out for a protest on Wednesday November 4, 2020, against the University’s authority because there is only one bank on campus.

Both students are to resume school in the 2020/2021 academic session.

In a suspension letter Director, Students Affairs, Dr. C.A. Ajie warned that both students must not to be seen on any of the three campuses of the institution unless on invitation.

Meanwhile the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has condemned the suspension of the two students over their comment on Facebook.

The Centre said freedom of expression is a right under Nigeria constitution not a privilege while calling on the University’s management to review and rescind the decision.