By Ibrahim Bello

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Wednesday, visited Kebbi House of Assembly to sensitise the lawmakers of the negative effects of corruption in the society.

Mr Ibrahim Alkali, the ICPC Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, who led the awareness campaign, urged the lawmakers to join the anti-corruption fight, so as to address it holistically.

“To tackle corruption holistically, the members of the assembly should be educated and enlightened on the causative factors and consequences of corruption, so as to guard against the practices of multi-facets of corruption in the country.

“Ordinarily, the state house of assembly has an anti-corruption committee, and with this sensitization campaign, they would have the knowledge of what constitutes corruption in the public domain.”

Alkali urged the members to use the knowledge acquired at the sensitisation, to improve their oversight functions.

“With this knowledge, they will easily notice, halt and correct any sharp practice, given the background of the knowledge they have and the one acquired now about corruption, which will be able to help the executive in the long run,” he added.

The ICPC commissioner noted that corrupt practices persist in the country due to low salaries, decline in morals and ethical values, and disregard for religious teachings.

“This is in addition to greed and desire for self-enrichment, weak institutional control system, and socio-economic conditions such as poverty and unemployment, among others.”

He said the commission would continue to hold periodic awareness meetings with groups, to educate and sensitise them on rudiments and dangers of corruption, so as to change their mindset.

Alkali said that much had been achieved by the commission in line with its mandate of sensitising, investigating and prosecuting offenders, to curb corruption in all its ramifications.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kamba, commended the ICPC for the sensitisation campaign.

“This is really an educative and informative campaign, and we will continue to adhere to the oath and protect the integrity of our offices by ensuring the right things are done by the executive for the development of our people,” Kamba said.

NAN