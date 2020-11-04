Tommy Tuberville, who used to be a college football coach has now won election in the US to become a senate member.

He won against Democratic candidate Doug Jones in Alabama despite being a greenhorn in politics.

The 65-year-old quit being a football coach in 2016 and disclosed he was inspired to join politics after Donald Trump’s election.

He guided Auburn to an 85-40 record from 1999-2008, including an undefeated season (13-0) in 2004 when the Tigers were denied a berth in the BCS National Championship Game after finishing third in the BCS rankings.

He also coached at Ole Miss (1995-98), Texas Tech (2010-12), and Cincinnati (2013-16), finishing with an overall record of 159-99 and 13 bowl appearances