Joe Biden has won Michigan, defeating President Donald Trump to take a closer step to White House.

Biden also won the 16 electoral votes in Michigan to take his electoral college tally to 253, needing just 17 more electoral votes to be declared US’s president.

Trump, with 213 electoral votes, has been crying foul, insisting that the poll was flawed and tilted to favour Biden.

He has instituted a suit in Michigan to challenge the results.

Biden’s win in Michigan, means reclaiming another “blue wall” state President Trump won in 2016 and narrowing Trump’s path to 270 electoral vote.

President Trump won the State in 2016 and won the general election.

Trump is claiming some legitimate tallying efforts should stop and tried to assert victory in the election. He did declared victory early in the day while the votes were still being counted.

He had vowed to head to the Supreme Court to stop vote counts in Pennsylvania. His campaign office has done so already.

Earlier Trump raised allegation that the Democrats are trying to rig Pennsylvania.

Trump, in tweets said: “They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!”

According to him, “They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!”