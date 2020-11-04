By Salisu Sani-Idris

Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the FCT Minister of State, has emphasised the need for youths inclusiveness in governance as a panacea to a better and greater Nigeria.

Aliyu made the assertion at the FCT Youth Virtual Town Hall meeting, on Wednesday in Abuja.

She revealed that the FCT Administration had designed various developmental modules for the youths that would be unveiled in a matter of weeks.

According to her, youths should be included in large numbers, especially as stakeholders where they would be assigned roles to play from the planning of any policy to its implementation.

Meanwhile, she added that the successes achieved by the FCT Administration during the palliative distribution was as a result of youth engagements.

“As your co-youth development personality, I have taken giant stride of ensuring that we enter into a partnership with some training bodies in the country to ensure that we engage FCT youths on sustainable entrepreneurship.

“My technical and committed team within the Federal Capital Territory and beyond has been able to design various developmental modules for the Nigerian youths and that will be unveiled in a matter of weeks from now.

“Youth inclusiveness in governance is a panacea to a better and greater Nigeria. Youth should be included in a large number in governance, but not necessarily as political officeholders.

“But as constant stakeholders where they would have a role to play from the planning of the policy to its implementation.

“When youths are practically engaged in the processes of decision making, I know their interest will be captured from the beginning”.

She appealed to youths to be their brother’s keeper, noting that the Town Hall meeting was designed to achieve inclusiveness in governance among youths in the territory and beyond.

Aliyu added that the forum would also give the government the opportunity to build a strong cohesive environment for better learning, fruitful engagements and a befitting society.

Participants at the Town Hall meeting commended the FCT Minister of State for providing the platform to share ideas.

Issues raised by speakers include scaling up entrepreneurship among youths in the territory, environmental sanitation in rural communities, job creation, security, good road network in the area councils among others.

NAN