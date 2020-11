By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fans of Big Brother Naija Lockdown first runner-up Dorathy Bachor, on Wednesday, presented to her 25 shoes to mark her 25th birthday.

The reality TV star went live on Instagram to show her followers the gifts which comprised heels and sneakers.

In the live video, a band of instrumentalists played for Dorathy the happy birthday song, jolly good fellow and others.

Also known as Otiti, Dorathy danced as they played melodious music to her ears.