Egypt Olympic team coach Shawky Gharib has reiterated his desire to call up Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The coach disclosed his desire for Salah to be one of his nation’s three overage players at the Tokyo Games, which is now scheduled for 23 July to 8 August 2021.

Previously, Gharib confirmed Sallah was included in February that he had included Salah in his provisional squad for the summer games in Tokyo.

He, however, said that the final decision is up to Salah and Liverpool’s boss Jurgen Klopp.

“The team’s technical staff and the Egyptian Football Association have the desire to call up Mohamed Salah for the Olympics,” Gharib said at a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the U-23 squad’s upcoming training camp.

“Salah is a world-class player and I hope that he will be able to play with us in the Olympics. When you have such a player in your team, the objectives of the team would be different.