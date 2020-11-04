By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Southampton striker, Danny Ings is set to undergo a knee surgery after picking up a knee injury in Sunday’s 4-3 win over Aston Villa.

The club manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed the striker would undergo a surgery on Thursday.

Ings was forced off in the 85th minute at Villa Park having earlier scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season.

The 28-year-old was injured in a challenge from Villa substitute Trezeguet and had a scan the following day, which Southampton said had provided “favourable” results.

The Saints are fifth in the Premier League and play Newcastle, Wolves, Manchester United, Brighton, Sheffield United, and Arsenal in the next six weeks.