Talented content creator and popular Nigerian Instagram comic act, Lasisi Elenu, has shared a video, where he revealed that he is tired of Nigerians coming up with slangs every month.
The latest, he disclosed to be ‘Wahala be like bicycle.’ and he is wondering how a problem can be like a bicycle. Watch his ranting here.
Tag 10 smart friends to tag another 10 smart friends to please come and educate us. Cos I have been running ment since and yet to solve it.
With 3 million plus followers on Instagram, the comedian is known for releasing funny skits weekly on social media, plus a new comic web series he started titled ‘Mama and Papa Godspower’
