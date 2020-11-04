Talented content creator and popular Nigerian Instagram comic act, Lasisi Elenu, has shared a video, where he revealed that he is tired of Nigerians coming up with slangs every month.

The latest, he disclosed to be ‘Wahala be like bicycle.’ and he is wondering how a problem can be like a bicycle. Watch his ranting here.

With 3 million plus followers on Instagram, the comedian is known for releasing funny skits weekly on social media, plus a new comic web series he started titled ‘Mama and Papa Godspower’