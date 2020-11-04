By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

German professional football player, Kai Havertz, who plays for English football club, Chelsea, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chelsea’s manager, Frank Lampard confirmed this on Wednesday, and it was also announced on their official page.

The statement read ”Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested positive for COVID-19. As a consequence, the player is now undergoing a period of self-Isolation and is not involved in tonight’s Champions League game versus Rennes”.

Havertz will also miss Chelsea’s match against Sheffield United on Saturday while he also appears likely to miss out on Germany’s upcoming trio of matches as well.