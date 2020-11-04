Indian film actor Faraaz Khan has passed away.

Faraaz Khan was confirmed dead on Wednesday after battling life in the ICU of a hospital in Bengaluru with a neurological disorder.

Actress-producer Pooja Bhatt broke the news of his demise on Twitter.

She wrote, “With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.”

Pooja Bhatt also wrote, “#FaraazKhan May 1970-Nov 2020 May your music always play across time and space.”

Faraz Khan had acted in films like Mehndi (1998), Fareb (1996), Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999) and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others.

A few weeks ago, his brother Fahmaan Khan had shared details about the actor’s health and had requested financial help for the treatment.

Fahmaan Kahn said: “He had been suffering from cough and chest infection for nearly a year. Recently, his condition worsened and he was hospitalized. He was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram Hospital, where we found out that he had suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain and his condition worsened.”

After Fahmaan’s appeal, Salman Khan had come forward to help with Faraaz’s medical expenses.