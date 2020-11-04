Former U.S. Vice-president Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Michigan and inched closer to the 270 Electoral Colleges votes needed to clinch the White House.

Michigan is one of the pivotal battleground states that Trump won in 2016.

It is now back to blue.

Biden bested Trump, 49.8% to 48.6% with 97% of the vote counted, for Michigan’s 16 electoral votes in a race projected by CNN and NBC News on Wednesday afternoon.

The win in Michigan took Biden to 264 Electoral College votes, six shy of a victory less than a day after polls closed on Election Day.

Biden had earlier in the day also won Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers have launched legal bids to stop further counting of votes in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump is also expected to lose the latter when all the mail-in ballots are counted.