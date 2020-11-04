Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed defender David Alaba will not remain with the German giants beyond the 2020/21 season. This is after the club finally took the option of a new contract off the table for the 28-year-old.

The Bundesliga champions had been hopeful of convincing the defender to extend his stay in Bavaria beyond the expiration of his current deal, which runs out in the summer of 2021.

But Alaba has made it clear he has no intention of continuing his journey with Bayern.

Speaking ahead of Bayern’s 6-2 demolition of Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday evening, sporting director Salihamidzic admitted the club has to accept ‘David will leave’, ending all negotiations with their talented defender.

“In life and football you should never say never. But I don’t know how we can still find each other. We made an offer that was rejected and now we have to deal with the fact that David will leave us,” Salihamidzic said.