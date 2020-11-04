By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Barcelona have returned to winning fashion against depleted Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League after their frustrating draw against Alaves over the weekend.

The Spanish giants after their win made it three wins from three in Champions League Group G.

Messi opened scoring for Barcelona from the penalty spot as he played his 150th European game for Barcelona. Gerard Pique doubled the lead afterward in the second half as Dynamo Kyiv continued to prove stubborn.

The Ukrainian side had a goal ruled out and continued to mount pressure on host.

Viktor Tsygankov in the 75th minute pulled Kyiv back into the match as they tried to get an equalizer before the final whistle all to no avail. The match ended 2-1 in favor of the Spanish side.