Intending corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will have to undergo COVID-19 tests before commencing orientation.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said all corps members will be tested using the new antigen-based test.

This is to ensure the safe re-opening of the National Youth Service Corps orientation camps across the country.

NCDC revealed that the procurement process of the antigen-based test was almost complete.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General, NCDC, while speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, said, “We will test everyone (corps members) and that will enable us to keep our camps safe and also help us understand what is going on in the rest of the country.”

Ihekweazu added that the government had launched Infection Prevention and Control call vanguard in all the states, noting that young people interested in IPC were being trained for self-management and self-regulation in the camps as they opened.

According to Ihekweazu, “We know that corps members are normally young mobile population. Again, we are counting on not only the young people going to camps but parents; so we need the parents to support young people to do what they have to do.

“We have been working extremely hard over the last two months with NYSC to reopen youth service camps. We have made a lot of progress to ensure that we can do that safely.”