It is no longer news that Kolaqalabo, the acclaimed first herbal e-commerce platform in Nigeria has snapped up one of Africa’s biggest music stars, David Adeleke known worldwide as Davido. And the news is that the premium herbal service provider has come out to say why they have signed the Omo Baba Olowo.

According to the Founder of Kolaqalagbo, Olayemi Omotolani Abeeb Lateef, making Davido an ambassador is a high-stake endeavour; “One, that is well worth it when you take into account what the “Assurance” hit maker brings to the table.”

“We chose him as a brand influencer because he is one of the biggest brands out of Africa with a huge fan base across the globe. And his love for Nigerian local brands and also humanity in general cannot be downplayed or ignored. His influence on the youths on global scale is profound,” the Founder affirms

The romance between Kolaqalagbo and Davido dates back to 2018. The superstar singer has done promos for the brand in the past but only solemnised the union recently when he put pen to paper to consummate the ambassadorial deal.

With Davido’s 18.1 million followers on Instagram and Kolaqalagbo’s 142 thousand as at press time one can only expect a symbiotic relationship that will yield dividends in no distant time.

Snapping up Davido as a brand influencer is an icing on the cake for Kolaqalagbo, as a marketing tool but it is worth noting that the herbal top brand may just be the only herbal brand walking this path alone.

“We will all agree Kolaqalagbo is the best thing that has happened to herbal practice in the last 7-8 years, making specialization in business more attractive. When we started a whole lot of influencers would tell you they could not be an ambassador to a herbal brand or something. Nobody believed one could sell alternative remedy online without proper consultation.

“We are the first herbal brand online e-commerce in sales and services. People were used to the hawking and scruffy means of herbal practice. We have rebranded herbal practice and make it well known through social media. We started online then expansion brought us in touch with so many aspects of herbal practice,” says the founder.

The company, since going online with huge following on Instagram, many Nigerian celebrities have identified with it, either as an ambassador, a partner or media collaborator.

In early 2019 the duo of Toyin Lawani, the boss lady at Tiannah Empire and former Big Brother Naija star, Teddy A penned a contract with the company as brand ambassadors. This saw the birth of many raunchy videos and photo shoots by the duo. Instagram comedians Cutest Biola and Mr Jollof have also flirted with the company in varying capacities.

Eniola Badmus, B-Red, Pasuma Wonder, Nkechi Blessing, Berbiedoll, Sotayo Sobola and many others have also all identified with the brand at one time or other.

According to our findings, Kolaqalagbo through their Kolaqalagbo.com.ng is Nigeria’s first herbal online retail market and e-commerce website and they are committed to delivering excellence and wellness in herbal practice in Nigeria.

“We are truly the black man’s hidden secret of healing. We specialize in the sale and consultancy of natural health care products made from the best natural ingredients produced in Nigeria and other global communities blessed with curative herbs. Herbal products and remedies which are made from various blend of natural ingredients such as fruits , roots ,vegetables , and herbs are catching a lot of attention globally because of its efficiency and effectiveness with the unique attribute of stopping re-occurrence,” says the founder.

Kolaqalagbo was established in 2012 as Kolaqalagbo Service Limited with a view to redefining excellence in herbal practice in Nigeria and global communities. Contrary to general notion that the company is into the aphrodisiac business, Kolaqalagbo proffers solution to many illnesses and ailments, including but not limited to venereal diseases, general infections, cardiovascular diseases, high blood sugar, malaria and many more.

Their best selling products which are being celebrated by the young and old are their alcoholic drinks brands; Kolaqalagbo Bitters, 4Ka X tea and Do D Do Bitters.

Apart from changing the face of herbal business in Nigeria, Kolaqalagbo has offered employment opportunities to many in form of commission. There are many vendors who sell their products for commissions. Their factory boast of more than 180 workers including actual staff of 18 and contract staff numbering over 20. The company also has commission plans for distributors which stand as employment opportunities and side hustle for so many people.