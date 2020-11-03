By Jennifer Okundia

Bounce Radio is officially out with part 1 of it’s BlackBox interview, which featured Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, and hosted by media personality Ebuka.

Savage opened up on how her mum tricked her to move to London at age 10, and how she auditioned to be on sound of music, to get Kelvin’s attention, who was her crush, and also get her school girls to like and stop bullying her.

From living in a shelter in Boston, and moving to LA, she discussed how her voice got her paying gigs, until she started to do back up vocals for Fantasia, the late George Michael, an English singer, songwriter and record producer, as well as Whitney Houston.

The mum of one stated that after hearing songs from P-Square, MI, Sasha, Mo Cheddah and a host of other Nigerian artistes, she decided to move back to Nigeria, to do African music.

She also talked about the kind of relationship she had with her father, while also mentioning the insecurity she experienced due to the colour of her skin, that made her attempted bleaching.

‘Nearly a decade ago, Tiwa Savage’s sultry sounds graced our ears and changed the face of pop music in Nigeria. Since then, her sonic exploits have shot her up to superstardom heights and earned her numerous accolades.

Finding love, raising a child and churning out good music while she’s at it too, the Number 1 African Bad Girl has done it all — and she’s far from ready to stick a fork in it & for the second episode of our BlackBox Interview series, Tiwa bares it all.

In part one, she opens up on her early years, life as a young black girl in the UK, moving to the US and some thoughts on the recent #EndSARS protests.’ Bounce Radio captioned the video.