By Benson Michael

As Americans choose their president to govern them for another four years, Nigerian critic, Femi Fani-Kayode is rooting for re-election of President Donald Trump.

Though voting has begun before now, Tuesday is the final day of voting, with a new president to be declared.

All eyes are on America for tomorrow's presidential election. The outcome will shape the events of the world for the next 50 years and will affect every single one of the 7.5 billion people on earth. I pray for @realDonaldTrump. America needs him and the world needs him. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 2, 2020