By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A parade for US President, Donald Trump in Nigeria is making his head swell that he may win today’s presidential poll.

Trump is slugging it out with Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

Trump posted a video of Nigerians in large number in an unnamed city in Nigeria in a street parade rooting for his re-election.

Hundreds of Nigerians were seen in the video armed with placards, drumming support for Trump.

Trump simply said: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Nigerian Christians seem to be at home with Trump. They feel that the US’ president is God’s sent to bring America back to God.

Nigerian Christians believe that despite Trump’s rashness, God is using him to abolish gay, lesbianism and abortion in the US, which the Barack Obama’s administration promoted widely.

Nigerian Christians feel that if Joe Biden should win, he will take America back to the era of Obama when homosexuality and abortion held sway.

But Trump has been so harsh on Nigerians all through his four years administration.

Nigeria is among the countries Trump imposed visa restrictions. In fact, Nigeria is not among the eligible nation for the 2021 US Visa lottery.