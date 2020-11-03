By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A parade in Nigeria for US President, Donald Trump is making his head swell that he may win today’s presidential poll.

Trump is slugging it out with Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

Trump posted a video of Nigerians in large number in Onitsha, Anambra state in a street parade rooting for his re-election.

Hundreds of Nigerians were seen in the video armed with placards, drumming support for Trump.

Trump simply said: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Nigerian Christians seem to be at home with Trump, despite his brashness and his labeling Nigeria a shithole.

Nigerian Christians believe that despite Trump’s rashness, God is using him to abolish homosexuality , lesbianism and abortion in the US, which the Barack Obama’s administration promoted widely.

But Trump has been so harsh on Nigerians all through his four years.

Nigeria is among the countries Trump recently imposed visa restrictions.