By Abankula with agency reports

Americans will finally decide today whether they want four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House or whether they prefer former vice-president Joe Biden to replace him.

Apart from the presidential race, 35 senate seats and 11 governorship seats are also up for grabs.

The governorship positions are in Montana, Delaware, Vermont, Washington, Indiana, Missouri, Utah, North Dakota, West Virginia and New Hampshire.

And for the senate races, the Democrats are working hard to end Republican majority.

Today’s election is unlike others before as close to 100 million people have already cast their ballots.

The early voters represent more than 70 percent of the people who voted in 2016.

Experts predict the overall turnout will easily surpass the 138 million who voted in 2016.

Then, only 47 million votes were submitted before Election Day.

According to various polls released on Monday, the race between Biden and Trump narrowed a bit in some states.

However, most of the polls tipped Biden to beat Trump for the White House, by winning more of the states crucial to amassing 270 electoral college votes.

Ohio and Florida

According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, Democratic challenger Biden leads President Donald Trump in Florida and Ohio.

Nationally, the survey says, likely voters favour Biden over Trump by 11 points (50-39), a number that hasn’t changed substantially since September.

The poll, conducted from Oct. 28-Nov. 1, surveyed 1,657 likely voters in Florida, 1,440 likely voters in Ohio, and 1,516 likely voters nationwide, with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 or 2.6 percentage points.

Forty-nine percent of likely voters had a favourable opinion of Biden (compared with 42 percent unfavourable opinion), while 54 percent of likely voters said they have a negative opinion of Trump (compared with 39 percent favourable).

In Florida, 47 percent of likely voters support Biden while 42 percent support Trump. Voters tend to have a more favourable view of Biden (48-43) and an unfavourable view of Trump (50-42).

Similarly, likely voters in Ohio support Biden 47-43 over Trump, viewing him favourably by a narrow margin (47-46). Forty-two percent of likely voters view Trump favourably, compared with 51 percent who view him unfavourably.

Florida, which went for Trump in 2016, is considered one of the big six swing states — along with Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and North Carolina — that are most likely to determine the outcome of the election.

Pennsylvania

A final poll by Monmouth University also finds Democratic Joe Biden leading President Trump by 7 points among likely voters in Pennsylvania, a state viewed by many as the tipping point in the battle for 270 Electoral College votes.

The survey finds Biden at 51 percent and Trump at 44 percent among likely voters in a high-turnout scenario. That’s down from Biden’s 11-point lead in the same poll from last month.

In a low-turnout scenario, Biden’s lead shrinks to 5 points, 50 to 45. The September poll found Biden leading by 8 points in the low turnout scenario among likely voters. The previous poll was conducted shortly after the first presidential debate.

CNBC/ Change Research Poll

A CNBC/Change Research poll finds that Biden holds narrow leads over Trump in six states he has to defend to retain White House. .

The survey released Monday shows Biden holding at least a slim edge in all of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which Trump won in 2016.

All six swing states: Biden 50%, Trump 46%

Arizona: Biden 50%, Trump 47%

Florida: Biden 51%, Trump 48%

Michigan: Biden 51%, Trump 44%

North Carolina: Biden 49%, Trump 47%

Pennsylvania: Biden 50%, Trump 46%

Wisconsin: Biden 53%, Trump 45%

A separate national CNBC/Change Research poll shows Biden leading Trump by a 52% to 42% margin.

The swing-state poll surveyed 3,328 people from Thursday to Sunday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points.

The national survey, taken over the same time frame, has a sample size of 1,880 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.26 percentage points.

The polls in the final stretch before Election Day show a clear, but by no means insurmountable, advantage for Biden in the race for the White House.

While contests in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania appear close, Trump has more ground to make up in Michigan and Wisconsin, two long blue states that helped to propel him to the White House in 2016.

Reuters Poll:

Reuters/IPSOS poll shows that Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls.

But it finds the race is still a toss-up in battleground states that decide the election through the Electoral College, including Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.