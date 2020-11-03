By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Controversial Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) doctor, Stella Immanuel has turned prayer warrior for President Donald Trump to be re-elected.

Immanuel has been dubbed a die-hard fan of Trump, which was why her claims that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for the coronavirus, were punctured.

She had also said two months ago that it had been prophesied that Trump would win the November 3 US Presidential election.

“Thinking to myself today. President Trump is going to win. I saw it and it has been prophesied.

“The loony left will need Xanax, Ativan or straight up haldol because they will lose their minds completely. Stock up on food, essentials and armo for storm before the calm,” she had said.

However, on Tuesday, Immanuel released a video where she was praying profusely for the will of God to be done in America.

The will of God, according to her, is for Trump to emerge re-elected as America’s president.

“I decree that America live, America win and may Gods will be done in this nation,” she prayed.

I decree that America live, America win and may Gods will be done in this nation. ⁦@richardursomd⁩ ⁦@JoanHunter153⁩ #www.frontlinemds.com #drstella.org pic.twitter.com/zs82wkqBXR — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) November 3, 2020

That was why she tweeted earlier that “President Trump, first thing to do once you win is to fire Fauci, then make HCQ over the counter and save Americans.

“Prevention and early treatment is the key says many experts. Don’t wait to get sick. Visit http://frontlinemds.com to get prevention or early treatment.”