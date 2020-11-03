U.S. President Donald Trump has clarified reports that he intended to declare victory on Tuesday night, ahead of the full counting of votes.

In an audio interview with Fox News on Tuesday, he said he would only declare victory ‘when there’s a victory’.

The controversial president predicts he will win reelection with more Electoral College votes than in 2016.

‘So my number last time was 306,’ Trump said when the ‘Fox & Friends’ panel asked him how many Electoral College votes he thinks he will earn.

‘I ended up with 306, that was good numbers – 223-306,’ he said in reference to the outcome against Hillary Clinton in 2016 – but the Democratic candidate actually earned 232 not 223.

‘And that was a big number,’ the president said. ‘And I think we will top it. I’ll leave it at that. I think we’ll top it.’

According to Cook Political Report, Trump likely holds around 163 Electoral College votes as of now out of those states that are solid, likely and lean Republican.

If he were to win all of the Electoral College votes of the states that are deemed a ‘toss up,’ his total would move up to 248.

This means he would need to earn 58 votes from solid, likely or lean Democrats states to even reach the threshold he won in 2016.

When Trump was asked during the call-in interview when he will declare he has won the election, the president said ‘only when there’s victory.’

Read all in Daily Mail