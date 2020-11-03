Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 31-year-old man, Rexlawson Jonson has been arrested by men of Ogun State police command over alleged gruesome murder of his girlfriend, Patricia John, during an argument in a hotel room.

The Ebonyi State indigene was arrested following a report by Adebayo Aladesuyi, the manager of Molayo Hotel, Ibafo that while his workers were carrying out routine check of the rooms in the hotel, they discovered the dead body of the occupant in one of the rooms with bruises on her neck suggesting that the deceased might have been strangled to death.

Following the report, the DPO Ibafo division, CSP Jide Joshua led his detectives to the scene, recovered the corpse and took it to Olabisi Onabanjo University teaching hospital in Shagamu for post mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation by the police later revealed that the deceased checked into the hotel with a man who sneaked out of the hotel after killing the woman.

Consequently, the DPO and his men commenced technical and intelligence based investigation which led to unraveling the identity of the suspect.

He was subsequently traced and apprehended by the detectives.

On interrogation, he confessed checking into the hotel with the deceased and that they had a misunderstanding which led to fighting between them.

In the process, he said the woman collapsed and gave up the ghost.

He also confessed that he left the corpse in the room and sneaked out of the hotel.

Meanwhile, Ogun Commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal investigation and Intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

He also appealed to hoteliers in the State to always have proper documentation of their customers in order to assist the police in a situation like this.