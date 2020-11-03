BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem added a new age on November 3rd and she’s spending her birthday, with her husband Gedoni, in the UK, a wish granted by her hubby.

Taking to her social media, she penned how grateful she is to God for another year, and celebrated being alive, while also stating that her birthday wish is for her brother’s killers to be found and brought to justice.

“Today is my birthday woop woop!! I am truly grateful to see another year in my life and can only thank God! I celebrate being alive and I celebrate that God has kept me. Thank God with me oooo!! But I would be lying if I said there wasn’t hurt and a tinge of sadness on this day knowing my brother Alex isn’t here to celebrate with me ❤️ My birthday wish is for his killers to be found and brought to book.

“Five months on and no one has been charged or convicted with his murder. So if you would like a picture to post, please post this. Let’s flood social media with my brother’s face and let the world know justice still needs to be served. I know it will be 💪🏾. In the meanwhile thank you for the birthday wishes, here is to another year! I will live bigger, better and greater this year by Gods grace. I love you all!” Khafi wrote.

Her husband Gedoni wrote a romantic note to her also:

“Age is no enemy to you just blow out your candles and make a beautiful Wish.

…………………………………………………………..

The dots above are the inner warmth and joy you bring me that I can’t put in words. It’s been an amazing one year plus with you and I’m super pumped about forever with you UFANIMA MI 🌹.

Instagram doesn’t have the space or typing field to list out all the amazing qualities you possess and exude; for want of words YOU ARE A GIFT TO MY GENERATION Sugarine. I LOVE YOU DEARLY QUEEN OF MY HEART ❤️ A very happy BIRTHDAY to you. May all your wishes; spoken and thought come through. Bon Anniversaire Ma Cherie.”