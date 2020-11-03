By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, nets his 100th goal for Los Blancos as they saw off stubborn Inter Milan 3-2.

The Spanish giants who needed to win the match having started their campaign with defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk and a 2-2 draw against Borrusia Monchengladbach started against Inter strongly.

Zidane’s men only needed 25 minutes to grab the lead in the match from a Benzema’s strike. 8 minutes after Ramos doubled the lead scoring his 100th goal for Real Madrid.

However, Inter were not going to easily give up as they roared back in the 35th minute. Lauturo Martinez pulled the visitor back into the match as the match ended 2-1 in the first half.

Inter continued to battle for their equalizer in the second half which they got in the 68th minute after Lauturo Marinez head the ball towards Ivan Perisic who easily lashed it into the net. 2-2.

However, Madrid had the final say as Rodrygo eventually scored the winning goal for the home side in the 80th minute.

Following Ramos 100th goal milestone, he marks as the second defender in Real Madrid’s history to score 100 goals after Fernando Hierro who scored 127 goals for Los Blancos.