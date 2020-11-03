Nigerian media personality and Big Brother Naija reality show host Ebuka, teased his followers with the latest pictures on his timeline.

A lawyer and media personality from Okija in Anambra State, he is known for hosting the ‘Rubbin Minds’ talk show on Channels TV.

He is also a co-host of The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

The father of two and multiple award winning presenter captioned his photos thus ‘Oshey transformer onesie!!! Full length or shorts?’…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was born in Benin City and he is married to Cynthia Obianodo.

He was nominated in the On-Air Personality category of The Future Awards for 2007 and 2008 consecutively, As well as Outstanding TV Presenter of the Year (Male) at the Nigerian Broadcaster’s Merit Awards in 2013, 2014 and 2015 which he won.