By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Oyo State House of Assembly has suspended 13 local government chairmen in the state indefinitely.

The chairmen were suspended for “non-compliance to the resolution of the House on submission of status of earthmoving equipment in their respective domains to the House as requested.”

The suspension comes after they were previously asked to submit report of earthmoving equipment in their councils with threats to suspend them if they don’t.

Akinyele East LCDA, Ido LG, Oluyole LG, Ibadan North-East LG, Lagelu West LCDA, Soro LCDA, Ogbomosho Central LCDA, Ogbomosho South LCDA, Ajorosun LCDA, Ibarapa North West LCDA, Itesiwaju LG, Oyo East LG, and Oyo South East LCDA were local governments whose chairmen were suspended indefinitely.