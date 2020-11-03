Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has approved the release of N708 million for the payment of pension arrears of retired civil servants in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Festus Oyebade, the Head of Service, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

According to him, N508 million was approved for the payment of pensions of retired civil servants, while N150 million was approved to pay retirees under the contributory pension scheme.

Oyebade added that additional N50 million was approved for the part payment of the gratuities of retired officers under the old pension scheme.

He said the list of beneficiaries selected on merit had been pasted on the notice boards of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau, and the Office of the Head of Service.

The head of service said payment of the approved funds would begin on Nov. 5.

He said the governor had assured all workers, both serving and retired, that all efforts would be mustered to always give their welfare the place it deserved.