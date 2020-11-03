By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has cleared the air on school resumption in the state, saying that the existing schedule remains.

It said all government primary and secondary schools would not resume full school hours until further notice.

Rather all public schools will continue to have their classes in phases to avoid overcrowding and to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, said that while the staggered school system would be maintained, “additional hour has been added to the duration of stay in school for SS 3 students.

“They are to be in school from 12noon – 4pm to prepare them adequately for the 2020/2021 WASSCE.

The statement further explained that: “Primaries 1-3 and JS 1-3 are to be in school from 8-11am; Primaries 4-6 and SS 1- 2 are to be in school from 12-3pm while SS 3 will be in school from 12-4pm.

“Early childhood care and Development education (ECCDE/ pre-primary) in public schools are to resume from 8 – 11am.

“Schools administrators”, Arigbabu added “must ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are still maintained and strictly adhered to”.