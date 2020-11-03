By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian On-Air-Personality, video jockey, actor and media entrepreneur, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode popularly known as Do2dtun has cursed Nigerians who were silent during the #EndSARS protests but are discussing US elections.

He said this on Tuesday, November 3, ahead U.S scheduled presidential election slated for Nov. 4 between Democratic Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

On his verified Twitter page, Dotun wrote ”If you post or posted anything about vote Biden or Trump and you are a Nigerian. You live here but you didn’t post about #EndSARS or #PoliceBrutality, Thunder fire you!”.

