Big Brother Naija 2019 lovebirds Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema dropped a subtle shade amidst rumors that their relationship was over.

Speculation of the lovebirds going separate ways circulated after Mercy shared a photo on Snapchat in which she referred to herself as “Mrs. H”.

The BBN winner also disclosed that she is “off to court” in a photo that came with a ring emoji.

However, Ike responded by stating that he is done with the fake having realized that he deserves so much better.

Ike also shared a post that talked about never being jealous after seeing your ex with someone else.

Mercy however fired back by tweeting about “dropping a man who is useless”.

See her tweet below;