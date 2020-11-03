Big Brother Naija 2019 lovebirds Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema dropped a subtle shade amidst rumors that their relationship was over.
Speculation of the lovebirds going separate ways circulated after Mercy shared a photo on Snapchat in which she referred to herself as “Mrs. H”.
The BBN winner also disclosed that she is “off to court” in a photo that came with a ring emoji.
However, Ike responded by stating that he is done with the fake having realized that he deserves so much better.
Ike also shared a post that talked about never being jealous after seeing your ex with someone else.
Mercy however fired back by tweeting about “dropping a man who is useless”.
See her tweet below;
What do you think?