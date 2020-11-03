By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has flagged off the debriefing and medical evaluation exercise for the operatives of the defunct SARS and other tactical units in Lagos State Command.

The event took place on Monday at the Area F Command Hall, GRA Ikeja, on the order of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The Police Boss informed them of the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police to changing the psyche of the operatives and preparing them for better police duties which are entirely different from their previous duties.

Odumosu further admonished the operatives to believe and key into the ongoing reform agenda of the IGP in the Nigeria Police Force, as such is sine-qua-none to having people-oriented policing in the country.

The course outline for the debriefing exercise, which runs through Wednesday 4th November, 2020, includes Public Relations principles, concept of Community Policing, Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), ENDSARS: Experience, Challenges, Hopes and Aspiration, and the way forward.

These topics will be handled by scholars from various fields. The medical evaluation conducted included Urinalysis, Toxicology, Fasting and Random Blood Sugar tests, and psychological test.

Similarly, the Police Chief has charged the senior officers of the command to always supervise their men posted on duty at various locations across the state; stating that adequate supervision of officers and men will enhance good service delivery, especially, during the ember months.

Odumosu also encouraged the members of his management team, comprising Deputy Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders and Heads of Department in the command, at the meeting held at the Conference Hall, Command Headquarters, Ikeja, to put the men on their toes towards having visibility policing, adequate patrols, intelligence-driven policing and public safety across the state.

While assuring them of the supports of the Inspector-General of Police, government and good people of Lagos State, on compensation and replacement of burnt and lost facilities during the unrest, he admonished them to relate with members of the public and add more pep in solidifying the security network of Lagos State.