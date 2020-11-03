The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday called on the state government to implement the state’s Security Trust Fund Act to cater for security-related problems that might crop up in any part of the state.

The Security Trust Fund bill was passed by the House in 2012 and was assented to by former Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed.

However, the law has not been implemented which now informed the decision of the current ninth legislature in the state to call for its implementation.

The House made the call after adopting a Motion on Notice titled “Need to implement the Kwara State Security Trust Fund Law”.

The motion which enjoyed the support of all members at plenary was raised by Felix Awodiji (APC-Ireodun).

Awodiji n his submission advocated dedicated Security Trust Fund where individuals and corporate bodies could donate for security to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

He described the increasing wave of crimes and criminalities in the state as disturbing particularly the recent EndSARS Protests which culminated into looting and vandalism

of both public and private property.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, while ruling on the resolution of the House, said that the Trust Fund when operational would make the security agencies to be proactive in the discharge of their duties.

He added that the implementation of the law would safeguard the citizens in all parts of the state.

Also during Tuesday’s plenary, the House approved N243.5 million received by the state as COVID-19 donations for purchase of medical equipment and construction of molecular laboratories in the state.

The Speaker announced the approval after a debate to that effect following a message from Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasa.