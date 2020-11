By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government has admitted the video footage recorded by Lekki Concession Company’s surveillance camera on the 20th October 20, 2020, when soldiers allegedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

The Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwa, submitted the video footage on Tuesday before the panel.