The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has reassigned Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Sanusi N. Lemu to head the department of operations at the Police Headquarters.

Adamu has also appointed Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Usman Alkali Baba, as Ag. DIG in-charge of Finance and Administration.

The IGP has equally approved the posting of AIG Mustapha Dandaura as the Force Secretary and Member of the Nigeria Police Force Management Team.

The new appointments were announced by Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba on Tuesday.

According to Mba’s statement, the postings of the senior officers followed vacancies created by the retirement of DIG Abdulmajid Ali and DIG Abduldahiru Danwawu.

Lemu, the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations holds a BA(Ed) in Political Science and has attended several professional courses including: Intermediate Command Course, Senior Command Course, Peace keeping Training Course.

He is an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

The Niger State born cop has held many Command positions including the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna and Bauchi Police Commands.

Until his recent appointment, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zonal Headquarters (Zone-12), Bauchi.

AIG Usman Alkali Baba has a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) and a BA (ED) in Political Science.

A fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Alkali has attended several professional courses/workshops.

The Yobe born Police Officer has held several strategic positions in the past.

These include: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands amongst others.

Until his recent posting as the Ag. DIG in-charge Finance and Administration, he was the Force Secretary.

AIG Mustapha Dandaura, who is taking over from Alkali Baba as Force Secretary, joined the Nigeria Police Force on 3 March, 1990.

He has a Master of Science Degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies and a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Hons) in History from the Bayero University, Kano.

Prior to his promotion and appointment as the Force Secretary, he was the Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He has also served as the Commissioner of Police Rivers, Anambra and Railway Police Commands.

The Inspector-General of Police has charged the Senior Officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the Departments/Office.