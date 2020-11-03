By Mohammed Baba Busu

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has directed public servants to declare their assets or face the consequences.

Sule gave the directive on Tuesday at a two-day Workshop on Strict Compliance with Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct for Public Officials, organised by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

He said the directive was in consonance with his administration’s objective of inculcating in the officers, financial discipline and prudent management of public resources.

“We shall spare no efforts in safeguarding our Commonwealth. It is imperative to crave the indulgence of the general public to the grave consequences of non compliance with the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act, CAP 15, LFM 2004.

“Public officers are encouraged to be on the same side of the law. Accordingly, all public officers are hereby directed to declare their assets in line with the CCB, to guard against facing the wrath of the law,” he said.

“The vision of CCB is honesty, transparency and accountability. This vision is perfectly in line with the vision of this administration,” he said.

The governor said that in line with the CCB vision, his administration had established the Bureau for Public Procurement, with a view to ensuring accountability and due process in the management of public resources.

“Let me assure the Code of Conduct Bureau of this administration’s commitment to continue to support the Bureau in its efforts to entrench public probity and accountability in the affairs of government,” he said.

NAN