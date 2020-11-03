By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said foreign countries thought COVID-19 was going to finish everyone in Nigeria.

He said God showed His mercy and delivered the nation because of prayer.

Adeboye, in a sermon, said “They thought COVID-19 was going to finish us all, everybody began to panic. A friend of mine asked me, what is it that you people did in Nigeria?

“I said my daddy told me that only those whose time have come will die and God looked down from heaven and saw that we had nothing, no resources and we prayed.

“I told him our secret is we cried to God for mercy. God showed us mercy. God have mercy on me! – In everything, give thanks. Give thanks before you begin to call on Him. Thank Him for what He has been doing in the past.

Why should you give thanks? * Because it is the will of God.”

Adeboye added that God knows the World from the beginning and that it did not matter how many enemies were working against one, saying what God has decided would come to pass.

“Why? Because He is the Beginning and the Ending. If He says it will be well with you, it will be well. Ask Joseph! Give thanks particularly for knowing Jesus. If you have not given your life to Jesus Christ, there is trouble ahead. If you have given your life, l can assure you that your tomorrow will be alright,” he added.