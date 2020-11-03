By Ugonne Uzoma

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Related Extra-Judicial killings in Imo state has received only two petitions since inauguration.

Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe, Chairperson of the commission, made this known during the inaugural sitting on Tuesday in Owerri.

”It is regrettable that in spite of all the efforts toward publicity, only two petitions have been submitted. I hope that aggrieved citizens of the state would avail themselves the opportunity to ventilate their grievances,” she said.

She then warned that if no new petitions are submitted after two weeks, the commission would be forced to cease sitting.

”The commission has been six weeks within which to conclude its assignment. I urge all concerned to cooperate with us,” he said.

According to her, unnecessary adjournments will not be entertained, adding that the commission would receive and investigate complaints, evaluate the evidence presented and draw conclusions as to the validity of complaints.

The chairman also said the panel would determine officers responsible for the brutality, recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate.

NAN