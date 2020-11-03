The Delta State Government has sent teams of medical experts to Ute-Okpu and Idumuesa communities in Ika North East Local Government Area to investigate reports of mysterious deaths in the two villages.
Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu disclosed this during a press briefing to a cross section of journalists in Asaba on Tuesday.
Also, Aniagwu said the Delta State Executive Council, on Tuesday approved the development and management of the Lander Brothers Anchorage in Asaba.
The Commissioner said the approval was part of resolutions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.
The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said that the upgrade of the facilities at the Anchorage will cost N524m.
He said additional works on the Beneku Bridge to increase the height of the bridge by two meters at a cost of N1.2bn was also approved at the executive meeting.
He added that the state government had earlier linked the DLA drainages through Jesus Saves Road and Agric Road to Amilimocha River.
“Our major concern as an administration is how we can get majority of our youths engaged and by extension reducing the rate of unemployment which has become the bane of most societies in Nigeria.
“We have decided to take our investments in the tourism sector a notch higher and the development of the Anchorage will attract tourists to the state.
“It is being done from the private sector perspective and Exco has approved a lease of 13years to Abuja Boat Club to develop and manage the historic site,” the Commissioner who was joined by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika said.
According to him, Exco also gave approval for the construction of Faculty of Agriculture building at the Anwai campus of the Delta State University.
