Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu disclosed this during a press briefing to a cross section of journalists in Asaba on Tuesday.

The Delta State Government has sent teams of medical experts to Ute-Okpu and Idumuesa communities in Ika North East Local Government Area to investigate reports of mysterious deaths in the two villages.

The Commissioner added that though the alleged mysterious deaths in the two communities were still being investigated, preliminary reports indicate that the deaths may be related to cases of substance abuse.

Also, Aniagwu said the Delta State Executive Council, on Tuesday approved the development and management of the Lander Brothers Anchorage in Asaba.

The Commissioner said the approval was part of resolutions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said that the upgrade of the facilities at the Anchorage will cost N524m.

He said additional works on the Beneku Bridge to increase the height of the bridge by two meters at a cost of N1.2bn was also approved at the executive meeting.



The exco also approved completion of the DLA road Asaba and tarring of some adjoining streets in the area at the cost of N448.5 million.