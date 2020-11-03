Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla are all in the race to sign wing-back Tariq Lamptey.

The young defender was first linked with a move to Bayern last month as the German giants look to provide cover for Benjamin Pavard on the right side of defence.

Equally, La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also monitoring the Englishman.

Atleti are no stranger to English full-backs, with 30-year-old Kieran Trippier currently the clubs first choice. The former Spurs stars contract expires in 2022, while Diego Simeone does not have a natural ready-made successor in his squad currently.

Europa League holders Sevilla too could be in the market for a full back like Lamptey, with Jesus Navas turning 35 this month.

The defender scored his first senior goal as Brighton lost 2-1 to Tottenham. His side-footed finish leveled things up in north London before Gareth Bale’s winner stole the show.